One Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $868,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,849,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.10. 830,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,937. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

