One Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 645,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,830. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.