OmiseGO Price Tops $1.64 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00016971 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and GOPAX. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $229.98 million and approximately $73.56 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002601 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Cryptopia, IDEX, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Tidex, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, Iquant, DigiFinex, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Ovis, Gate.io, AirSwap, OTCBTC, B2BX, Hotbit, GOPAX, Crex24, IDCM, CoinBene, Bancor Network, TDAX, BigONE, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDAX, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, Binance, Koinex, C2CX, BitForex, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Upbit, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Mercatox, Neraex, Bittrex, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Huobi, Liqui, HitBTC, Braziliex, ZB.COM, DDEX, BitBay, Independent Reserve, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, Coinrail, BitMart, COSS, Exmo, Zebpay, CoinEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

