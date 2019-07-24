Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 964,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63,921 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 95,117 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 1,339,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.74. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

