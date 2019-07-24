Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $208,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 8,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,151. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.