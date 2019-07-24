Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $379,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $463,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after buying an additional 2,867,186 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $73,749,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. 2,679,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

