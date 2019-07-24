Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

