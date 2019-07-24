Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,282.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,346.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 233,937 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 76.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

