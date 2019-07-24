OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,880 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

