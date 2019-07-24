OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

