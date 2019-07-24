OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.38.
Shares of OGC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.88. 884,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,701. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
