OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.38.

Shares of OGC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.88. 884,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,701. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$238.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

