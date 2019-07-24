Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $475,929,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,463 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 743,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 504,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. 5,277,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

