Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

