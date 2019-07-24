Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

