O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for 3.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 167,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 90,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $98,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,487.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $550,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

