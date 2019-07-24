O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 84,607 Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 1.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,041,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 561,054 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,987,000 after buying an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,717,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 36.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,607,000 after buying an additional 394,404 shares during the last quarter.

HCC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,329 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $228,297.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 17,919 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $591,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,863 shares of company stock worth $1,930,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

