O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

BATS SMMD opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93.

