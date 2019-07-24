NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $737,230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 2,866,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.38. 5,583,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,861,177. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

