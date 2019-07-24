Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, approximately 5,103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 255,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 331,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 260,165 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 622.2% during the first quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 300,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 154.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 245,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

