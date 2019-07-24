Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.88, 28,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 103,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Get Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.