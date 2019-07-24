Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.88, 28,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 103,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHB)
Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
