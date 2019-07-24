NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.12, approximately 9,041 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 32,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

