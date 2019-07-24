NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.12, approximately 9,041 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 32,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)
There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.
