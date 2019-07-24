NuBits Hits Market Capitalization of $697,578.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $697,578.00 and approximately $13,001.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00298215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01716127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00119494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

