Nuance Communications (NUAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2019 – Nuance Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

7/18/2019 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

7/10/2019 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

6/24/2019 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/23/2019 – Nuance Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,362. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $141,532.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,324 shares of company stock worth $1,882,564. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

