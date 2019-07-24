Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NVAX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.23. Novavax has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 400.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

