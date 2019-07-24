Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.30-19.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.96 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.30-19.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.24.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $335.54 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $330.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,327.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.