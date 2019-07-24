North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,142. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $115.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.