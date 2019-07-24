North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 900 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.48% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3,187.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

JOUT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. 1,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,631. The stock has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $82,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

