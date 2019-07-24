North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,403,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 676,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,911. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $184.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

