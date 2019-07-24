North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.83. 923,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $276.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.