North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of Lazard worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 94.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,435,000 after buying an additional 189,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $56,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lazard by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 525,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 18,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.66 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.