North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 3.63% of Escalade worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735. Escalade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.