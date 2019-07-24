North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

