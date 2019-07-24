Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

