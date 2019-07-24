Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Manchester United makes up 1.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,654.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 65.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE:MANU opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.49 million, a PE ratio of 128.92, a PEG ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.61. Manchester United PLC has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

