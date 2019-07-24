Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

United Technologies stock opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

