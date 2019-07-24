Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,305 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,843,955.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

