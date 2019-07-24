Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €33.00 ($38.37) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.79 ($52.08).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €32.00 ($37.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.22. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €33.44 ($38.88) and a twelve month high of €59.60 ($69.30).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

