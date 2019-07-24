Norfolk Southern (NSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) in the last few weeks:

7/17/2019 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2019 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Cascend Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2019 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Norfolk Southern was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $198.00 to $196.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NSC stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.92. 298,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,026. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

