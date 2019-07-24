Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nordstrom earned a media sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Nordstrom’s analysis:

NYSE:JWN opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

