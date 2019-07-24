Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.83 million.Nextgen Healthcare also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXGN. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 601,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,977. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $76,583.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

