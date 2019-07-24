New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,719. New York Times has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.92 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. New York Times’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,542,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,144.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $336,065.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

