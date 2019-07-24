New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Takes Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 188.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 150.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,888.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 118,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,483. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

