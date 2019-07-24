New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 220,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871,088. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

