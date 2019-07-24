New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,630. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

