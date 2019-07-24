New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,630. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50.
In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
