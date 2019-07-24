New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Makes New $338,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $564,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 1,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

