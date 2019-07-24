New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $248,000 in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

