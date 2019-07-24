New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Increases Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 33,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,101. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.