New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,856,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. 159,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,618. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

