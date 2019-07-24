New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lowered its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,969 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,523,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after acquiring an additional 294,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,612,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $278,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,357 shares of company stock worth $11,138,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.68.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,623. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

