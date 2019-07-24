New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Acquires 200 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.78. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.08.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.